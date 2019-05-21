Happy Birthday Notorious B.I.G.

Happy Birthday to our Notorious B.I.G. !

Rest in Peace to a king, one of the greatest rappers to have ever lived. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Biggie set a big level for East Coast Hip-Hop at a time West Coast rappers were dominiating the genre. After releasing his debut album in 1994, Ready to Die, he received huge recognition from fans. Growing his success along with much hate as well, at this time he was involved heavily in a East Coast-West Coast fued which resulted in his death from a drive-by shooting on march 9th, 1997 by an anonymous shooter. His second studio album Life After Death was released two weeks after his death and landed him a No. ONE spot on the top 200 charts.

