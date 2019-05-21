BAPE Is Dropping Lil Yachty Collab
BAPE & Lil Yachty team up for a Collab Collection
BAPE has announced a new collection drop with Lil Yachty. The collection with Yachty will include items ranging from T-Shirts to hoodies. This collection will feature BAPE's Baby Milo and a made over animation of Lil Yachty drawn by designer MANKEY.
There is a pre-release sale in the BAPE shop in New York, also giving fans a chance to meet-and-greet session with Lil Yachty on May 23rd. The full collection will be released worldwide on May 25th.
Follow Me On Instagram: Officially.Annabelle
To continue the collaborations with artists from the BAPE HEADS SHOW in 2018, BAPE® will release an exclusive lineup of items with hip-hop artist Lil Yachty. This collaboration is set for an exclusive pre-release at BAPE STORE® NEW YORK on Thursday, May 23rd. Every NY pre-sale purchase of the BAPE x Lil Yachty collaboration secures entry for one person to the Meet and Greet with Yachty at BAPE NY on Thursday, May 23rd. Global release on Saturday, May 25th. @lilyachty Photographer: @lilcoachtmbtc #bape #lilyachty
To continue the collaborations with artists from the BAPE HEADS SHOW in 2018, BAPE® will release an exclusive lineup of items with hip-hop artist Lil Yachty. This collaboration is set for an exclusive pre-release at BAPE STORE® NEW YORK on Thursday, May 23rd. Every NY pre-sale purchase of the BAPE x Lil Yachty collaboration secures entry for one person to the Meet and Greet with Yachty at BAPE NY on Thursday, May 23rd. Global release on Saturday, May 25th. @lilyachty Photographer: @lilcoachtmbtc #bape #lilyachty
Just the thought of knowing I have my own bape collab makes me happy. Meet And Greet And Instore Sales Thursday In New York At The Bape Store.They go on sale world wide Saturday!