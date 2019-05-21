BAPE Is Dropping Lil Yachty Collab

BAPE has announced a new collection drop with Lil Yachty. The collection with Yachty will include items ranging from T-Shirts to hoodies. This collection will feature BAPE's Baby Milo and a made over animation of Lil Yachty drawn by designer MANKEY.

There is a pre-release sale in the BAPE shop in New York, also giving fans a chance to meet-and-greet session with Lil Yachty on May 23rd. The full collection will be released worldwide on May 25th.

