BAPE Is Dropping Lil Yachty Collab

BAPE & Lil Yachty team up for a Collab Collection

May 21, 2019
Annabelle
Lil Yachty

Photo by Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup

Categories: 
Fashion
Headlines
Kid Fresh
News

BAPE has announced a new collection drop with Lil Yachty. The collection with Yachty will include items ranging from T-Shirts to hoodies. This collection will feature BAPE's Baby Milo and a made over animation of Lil Yachty drawn by designer MANKEY.

There is a pre-release sale in the BAPE shop in New York, also giving fans a chance to meet-and-greet session with Lil Yachty on May 23rd. The full collection will be released worldwide on May 25th.

 

To continue the collaborations with artists from the BAPE HEADS SHOW in 2018, BAPE® will release an exclusive lineup of items with hip-hop artist Lil Yachty. This collaboration is set for an exclusive pre-release at BAPE STORE® NEW YORK on Thursday, May 23rd. Every NY pre-sale purchase of the BAPE x Lil Yachty collaboration secures entry for one person to the Meet and Greet with Yachty at BAPE NY on Thursday, May 23rd. Global release on Saturday, May 25th. @lilyachty Photographer: @lilcoachtmbtc #bape #lilyachty

A post shared by A BATHING APE® (@bape_us) on

 

Just the thought of knowing I have my own bape collab makes me happy. Meet And Greet And Instore Sales Thursday In New York At The Bape Store.They go on sale world wide Saturday!

A post shared by FaZe Boat (@lilyachty) on

Tags: 
bape lil yachty fashion music

