21 Savage

21 Savage Detained by ICE for Allegedly Being in the U.S. Illegally

By Mike Jordan

February 4, 2019

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, who proudly represents East Atlanta and is one of the hottest names in trap music, has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for allegedly being in the United States unlawfully.

ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox told CNN that "Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts."

"ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions" explained Cox.

According to reports, the rapper was arrested in the Atlanta area as a British citizen with a felony conviction who has overstayed his visa.

21 Savage had just performed Thursday night at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, along with Ludacris, Migos, Lil Jon, and other Atlanta artists prior to his arrest early on Sunday. Reaction to the arrest swept through Twitter on Sunday.

21 Savage released his second studio album I Am > I Was in December, landing in the number one position on the Billboard Album Chart.

 

