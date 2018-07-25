1Thing: Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose

Our parent company, Entercom believes in Earth Sustainability... We call it 1Thing. I do too! That's why I love when I see someone recycle or repurpose things!

I was in Goshen at the Connecticut Wine Festival last weekend and discovered Glass Act - uniquely different gifts that repurpose used wine bottles! Nancy Hufnagel is the owner and I think she has created something beautiful!

You can contact Nancy at 203-525-6414 or [email protected]

Look at the Sun Catchers and Planters below

Photo by Mike Stacy