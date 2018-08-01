The 1Thing that Lenny Kravitz, Macklemore & Others Do for the Planet

Happy August! It’s a new month which means we have a new panel of your favorite artists sharing the #1Thing they do to help save our planet each and every day.

To support our 1Thing sustainability initiative, we grilled Dan from Bastille, Kenny Chesney, Lenny Kravitz, Macklemore, Alice Merton, and The Struts about their eco-friendly habits.

Watch these superstars dish on personal projects, avoiding the use of straws, recycling, and so much more.

Ding, ding, ding! If everyone did just 1Thing each day to improve the environment, wouldn’t the world be a better place? According to Macklemore, survey says you go to a compost.

Plus, we think Dan’s mother should most definitely share her massive lecture about the sea and plastic.

Click here to learn more about how you can help make our planet a little bit greener.