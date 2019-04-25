#1Day1Thing: Entercom Hartford Cleans Up Bushnell Park
April 25, 2019
On Earth Day, Entercom Hartford joined forces with the Bushnell Park Foundation to clean up Bushnell Park. Throughout the day, we picked up trash, swept walkways, and re-mulched some of the park's beautiful garden beds.
Along the way, we learned about the history of America's oldest publically-funded park, took a tour of the historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, and took in a breathtaking view of the city.
It's amazing how much you can accomplish with just a few hours and a great team. All of us at Entercom Hartford were proud to be part of this year's #1Day1Thing initiative to celebrate Earth Day!