Unless otherwise indicated below, WZMX-FM’s general contest rules apply to WZMX-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WZMX-FM contest, please see below. You can also view WZMX-FM’s General Contest Rules.

Morning Show: First Night Hartford

(December 26-29)

For the “First Night Hartford” Promotion, enter to win between 6:00am to 9:59am Monday, December 25th through Friday, December 29th, 2017 by calling in to be the 18th caller. One winner will be selected. The winner will receive a pair of tickets to “First Night Hartford” Sunday, December 31st from 2pm to midnight in Downtown Hartford and are valued at $24.00 (adults). Otherwise, WZMX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Bigg Mann: First Night Hartford

(December 26-29)

For the “First Night Hartford” Promotion, enter to win between 10:00am to 1:59pm Monday, December 25th through Friday, December 29th, 2017 by calling in to be the 18th caller. One winner will be selected. The winner will receive a pair of tickets to “First Night Hartford” Sunday, December 31st from 2pm to midnight in Downtown Hartford and are valued at $24.00 (adults). Otherwise, WZMX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

HOT 3@3: First Night Hartford

(December 26-29)

For the “First Night Hartford” Promotion , enter to win between 2:00pm to 5:59pm Monday, December 25th through Friday, December 29th, 2017 by calling in to be the 18th caller. The winner will receive a pair of tickets to “First Night Hartford” Sunday, December 31st from 2pm to midnight in Downtown Hartford and are valued at $24.00 (adults). Otherwise, WZMX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

HOT 8 @ 8: WWE Holiday Tour

(December 26-29)

For the “WWE Holiday Tour” Promotion, enter to win between 6:00pm to 9:59pm Monday, December 25th through Wednesday, December 27th, 2017 by calling in to be the 18th caller. The winner will receive a pair of tickets to “WWE Holiday Tour” Thursday, December 28th at the XL Center in in Downtown Hartford and are valued at $86.00. Otherwise, WZMX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

The 90’s Block Party Tickets

(December 18-22)

For the 90’s Block Party Ticket Contest, enter between 3pm on 12/18/2017 and 3pm on 12/22/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 10am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to The 90’s Block Party at The Bushnell on March 11, 2018 (valued at $119), courtesy of G Squared Events. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Charlie Puth Tickets

(December 18-22)

For the Charlie Puth Ticket Contest, enter between 6am on 12/18/2017 and 10am on 12/22/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307 with the correct answer to the trivia question. At approximately 10am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Charlie Puth at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, July 19th, 2018 (valued at $350), courtesy of Mohegan Sun. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Ja Rule Tickets

(December 18-22)

For the Ja Rule Ticket Contest, enter between 10am on 12/18/2017 and 2pm on 12/22/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 9am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Ja Rule at The Webster Theater on January 19th, 2018 (valued at $76), courtesy of Mass Concerts. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

$50 Dunkin Donut Gift Card

(December 18-22)

For the $50 Dunkin Donut Gift Card Contest, enter between 6am on 12/18/2017 and 3pm on 12/22/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 10am and 3pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a $50 Dunkin Donut Gift Card (valued at $50), courtesy of Trilia. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

WWE Live Holiday Tour Tickets

(December 18-22)

For the WWE Live Holiday Tour Ticket Contest, enter between 8pm on 12/18/2017 and 8pm on 12/22/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 8pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to the WWE Live Holiday Tour Live at The XL Center on December 28th (valued at $30), courtesy of Carriage House Media. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Trap-Mas Party Concert Tickets

(December 11-15)

For the Trap-Mas Party Concert Ticket Contest, enter between 6am on 12/11/2017 and 8pm on 12/22/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 10am, 3pm, and 8pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to the Trap-Mas Party Concert at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods on December 15th (valued at $118), courtesy of The Commission. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Busta Rhymes Tickets

(December 11-15)

For the Busta Rhymes Ticket Contest, enter between 6am on 12/18/2017 and 10am on 12/22/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 10am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Busta Rhymes at Toads Place on December 14th (valued at $70), courtesy of Toads Place. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Ja Rule Tickets

(December 11-15)

For the Ja Rule Ticket Contest, enter between 10am on 12/11/2017 and 2pm on 12/15/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 9am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Ja Rule at The Webster Theater on January 19th, 2018 (valued at $76), courtesy of Mass Concerts. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Kevin Hart Tickets

(December 4-8)

For the Kevin Hart Ticket Contest, enter between 6am on 12/4/2017 and 10am on 12/8/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 10am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Kevin Hart Live at the Webster Bank Arena on March 17th, 2018 (valued at $138), courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Busta Rhymes Tickets

(December 4-8)

For the Busta Rhymes Ticket Contest, enter between 10am on 12/4/2017 and 2pm on 12/8/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 2pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Busta Rhymes at Toads Place on December 14th (valued at $70), courtesy of Toads Place. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Lil Pump Tickets

(December 4-8)

For the Lil Pump Ticket Contest, enter between 3pm on 12/4/2017 and 3pm on 12/8/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 3pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Lil Pump Live at The Dome at Oakdale Theatre on December 11th (valued at $50), courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

WWE Live Holiday Tour Tickets

(December 4-8)

For the WWE Live Holiday Tour Ticket Contest, enter between 8pm on 12/4/2017 and 8pm on 12/8/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 8pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to the WWE Live Holiday Tour Live at The XL Center on December 28th (valued at $30), courtesy of Carriage House Media. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

‘Despicable Me 3’ Blu Ray/ DVD Contest

(November 30 – December 11)

For the ‘Despicable Me 3’ Blu Ray/ DVD Contest, enter between 1am on 11/30/2017 and 11:59pm on 12/11/2017 by clicking the “Contests” tab on our website (above), then the “Win a Blu-ray/DVD Copy of DESPICABLE ME 3” contest link, and completing the online entry form. At approximately 9am on 12/12/2017, one (1) winner will be randomly selected, and upon verification, receive a Blu Ray/ DVD of ‘Despicable Me 3’ (valued at $25), courtesy of Allied-IM. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Khalid Tickets

(November 28 – December 1)

For the Khalid Ticket Contest, enter between 8pm on 11/28/2017 and 8pm on 12/1/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 8pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Khalid Live at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Saturday May 26th, 2018 (valued at $140), courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Trap-Mas Party Concert Tickets

(November 27 – December 1)

For the Trap-Mas Party Concert Ticket Contest, enter between 6am on 11/27/2017 and 8pm on 12/1/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 10am, 2pm, 3pm, and 8pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to the Trap-Mas Party Concert at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods on December 15th (valued at $118), courtesy of The Commission. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Busta Rhymes Tickets

(November 27 – December 1)

For the Busta Rhymes Ticket Contest, enter between 6am on 11/27/2017 and 10am on 12/1/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 10am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Busta Rhymes at Toads Place on December 14th (valued at $70), courtesy of Toads Place. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Lil Pump Tickets

(November 27 – December 1)

For the Lil Pump Ticket Contest, enter between 8pm on 11/27/2017 and 8pm on 12/1/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 8pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Lil Pump Live at The Dome at Oakdale Theatre on December 11th (valued at $50), courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Trap-Mas Party Concert Tickets

(November 25-26)

For the Trap-Mas Party Concert Ticket Contest, enter between 6am on 11/25/2017 and 10pm on 12/26/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately [] each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to the Trap-Mas Party Concert at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods on December 15th (valued at $118), courtesy of The Commission. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Latin Meets Hip-Hop Concert Tickets

(November 20-24)

For the Latin Meets Hip-Hop Concert Ticket Contest, enter between 6am on 11/20/2017 and 10am on 11/24/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 10am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to the Latin Meets Hip Hop Concert at the XL Center on November 30th (valued at $118), courtesy of WAM Entertainment and Team Entrepreneurs Ent. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Mike Epps Tickets

(November 20-24)

For the Mike Epps Ticket Contest, enter between 6am on 11/20/2017 and 10am on 11/24/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 10am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Mike Epps Live at the Hu Ke Lau on November 25th (valued at $50), courtesy of North American Entertainment Group. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

LOL Comedy Show Tickets

(November 20-24)

For the LOL Comedy Show Ticket Contest, enter between 10am on 11/20/2017 and 2pm on 11/24/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 2pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to the LOL Wednesday Comedy Show at the Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant in Manchester on November 22nd (valued at $40), courtesy of Funny Bone Hartford. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Trap-Mas Party Concert Tickets

(November 20-24)

For the Trap-Mas Party Concert Ticket Contest, enter between 3pm on 11/20/2017 and 3pm on 11/24/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 3pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to the Trap-Mas Party Concert at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods on December 15th (valued at $118), courtesy of The Commission. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Lil Pump Tickets

(November 20-24)

For the Lil Pump Ticket Contest, enter between 8pm on 11/20/2017 and 8pm on 11/24/2017 by dialing (860) 674-9307. At approximately 8pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Lil Pump Live at The Dome at Oakdale Theatre on December 11th (valued at $50), courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WZMX-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

#BuckleUpCT: Get Social and Win Tickets

Click HERE for the official rules specific to this Contest.

2017 Pro Football Challenge

This is a national contest. Click Here for the official rules specific to this contest.

Pro-Football Knockout Pool

This is a national contest. Click Here for the official rules specific to this contest.