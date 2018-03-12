Image courtesy College Street Music Hall

Miguel is coming to College Street Music Hall this March, and we want you to be in the building!

On Friday, March 16th, the War & Leisure Tour featuring Miguel makes a stop at College Street Music Hall in New Haven. Every online pair of tickets purchased includes one physical or digital copy of Miguel’s latest album, War & Leisure. You will receive an additional email after your purchase with instructions on how to redeem your album. One album per every pair of tickets. US/CAN residents only. Not valid for Fan to Fan Resale.

Tickets are on sale now at CollegeStreetMusicHall.com, but keep it locked to Hot 93.7 all this week for your chance to win tickets!

Keep it locked to KidFresh all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show, only from Connecticut’s official concert connection… HOT 93.7.