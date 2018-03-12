Though we’ve seen gorgeous pictures of Keri Hilson, she’s been fairly silent but musically, she’s been mute. She dropped her album “Pretty Girls Rock” but things quickly took a turn for the worse after coming for Beyonce. (Click here to get the history on Keri’s open dislike for Bey.) Ever since that moment on the Soul Train music awards, things haven’t been the same for Ms. Keri Baby. In the video below, she opens up about her depression from “mistakes she’s made”. Check it out.

I wonder if she plans on dropping music soon? An even better question is, how will any new music from Keri be received after her “transgressions” and such a long hiatus?