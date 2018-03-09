Spanish Word of The Day! “Acabo” (Finished)
Abraham Mateo Chamorro (born 25 August 1998), better known as Abraham Mateo, is a Spanish singer, songwriter and actor. He is known for his soulful and dance-oriented music.Mateo was only seven when he began winning prizes on television shows and at the age of nine, he was awarded the Revelation Prize at Spain’s National Music Competition for kids. For over three years, Mateo starred as a regular on children’s TV show Menuda Noche, where he stood out for his strong vocal abilities and stage presence. Around age ten, he signed a recording contract with EMI Music Spain and released a debut self-titled album, Abraham Mateo.He returned four years later with his second album, AM, on Sony Music Spain. The album showcased Mateo’s growth as a performer and found him incorporating electronic and dance elements into his sound. With the single “Señorita“, he made his breakthrough in the music scene, achieving a great success in Spain and Latin America. “Señorita” stayed in the Spain’s Top 50 single charts for almost a year and its music video was the most trending music video of 2013 in YouTube Spain. In 2014 Mateo released his third studio album, Who I AM, which peaked at number one in Mexico and Spain. A fourth album, Are You Ready?, followed a year later, showcasing his own songwriting skills and a more mature style. Mateo’s albums have received one Platinum and three Gold certifications in Spain. In 2017, he released “Loco Enamorado“, an urban pop song, featuring Puerto Ricans Farruko and Christian Daniel, that marks Mateo’s comeback to the spotlight. “Loco Enamorado” entered Billboard charts, Spotify’s Global Top 50, and has been Gold and Platinum-certified in US, Spain and Latin America.[18][19] He has revealed upcoming collaborations with Jennifer Lopez, Yandel, Austin Mahone and 50 Cent.
