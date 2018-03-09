3/9/2018 Barack and Michelle Obama -(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
The Obamas are truly missed and they know it. Now that they’re no longer in the White House, they’re free to fight for what they believe in and educate and lead the masses the way they choose. According to the New York Times, Barack and Michelle are in advanced negotiations with Netflix to create a series of high profile shows that discuss the political climate and issues that were prevalent during the Obama administration.
Brittany Jay