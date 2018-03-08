“Everyone may want to be your partner or best friend this year, so you’ll certainly have your pick! Trust your first impressions and put more faith in your heart than your head. Surprise yourself with your decisions. Luck and many people are on your side. Have a patient, productive year, with energy and attention focused on your progress. Enjoy your successes. You’ve earned them. Be grounded and sensible about the little things, and money and material well-being should be there for everything else. Be wise as well as warm about partners and friends. Have a solid, spectacular year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx