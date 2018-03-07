Photo Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Rihanna is undoubtedly a fashion ICON. Her swag is effortless. She IS the trend, ok?? After leaving her mark in ready to wear fashion, then quickly taking over the makeup game, Rihanna now has her sights on lingerie!!

She’s teamed up Techstyle, the creators of JustFab and Shoedazzle to come up with a Fenty inspired lingerie. If Rihanna’s line is anything like those brands, it will offer a VIP membership where you can pick your favorite styles every month! Although we haven’t seen a single garment or have a release date, I’m positive I’m buying the entire collection.

