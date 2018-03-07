By Brittany Jay

Every year the CFDA, (Council of Fashion Designers of America) gathers to honor and celebrate creators, innovators and the influencers of the fashion industry and everyday culture.  This year Issa Rae, the creator of HBO’s “Insecure” is hosting!

According to Essence Magazine, Issa Rae will be the first female to host the award show in almost ten years.

 

CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement, “Issa Rae is leading a new generation of performers who use their voice and humor to discuss social topics in a way that is relatable and poignant.”

 

 

