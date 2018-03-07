“If love is all you need, you might find it this year by looking in quiet, out of the way places. Persistence, tact, and subtle behavior are at your command, so be calm, self-confident, and low-key. This can attract great work partners, too. Be a little less of a loner and give a chosen few a chance to cooperate with your plans. You’re very practical, especially with money, and can attract similar people. Have a lucky May, an energized September, a less hectic November, and a surprisingly happy January. Love has its own glamour. Have a bright shining year!”
https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx
