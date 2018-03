Get Familiar With Hot Jam 2018 Artists

HOT JAM Starring MIGOS and RUSSHOT 93.7 and Stone Academy are kicking off to summer at Xfinity Theatre with HOT JAM starring MIGOS and RUSS with special guests Lil Xan and Bazzi!

Lil Wayne Takes Another Shot at Birdman on New Song 'Vizine'Wayne fires off plenty of his signature fiery punchlines in the first track from the upcoming 'RGB 2' mixtape.

Chris Brown Terrorizes the Suburbs in New 'Tempo' Video"Tempo" is one of the many tracks Brown featured on his 2017 release, 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon.'

Cardi B Struts Her Stuff to Carly Simon's 'You're So Vain': WatchIn the clip, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper poses, dances and lip syncs in front of a mirror to Simon's 1972 classic.

Jaden Smith Announces 'Vision' Tour!Just yesterday Jaden went to his Twitter and Istagram story to announce his tour!

DJ Khaled Drops 'Top Off' Featuring JAY-Z, Beyoncé and FutureThe track is the first single from his upcoming album 'Father of Asahd.'