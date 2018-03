We close out #blackhistorymonth performing DEATHLESS. Thanks @colbertlateshow for giving us a platform to spread love, hope and power. đź–¤ Thank you also @harlemgospelchoir and Isaiah from @onyxcollective1 #LSSW #lateshow

A post shared by ibeyi (@ibeyi2) on Mar 1, 2018 at 10:22am PST