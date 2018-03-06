By Genesis Robles

“Be a ball on fire in your subtle, behind-the-scenes way and see how much gets done! If people take up your time in the first month, you’ll be free later to pursue what makes you happy. This can be your road to success and good luck. Money might find you in May. You’ll naturally go into overdrive in August, without burning out. You’ll set into action what will make a successful rest of the year unfold seemingly on its own. You just might surprise people come January. Surprise yourself, happily, at year’s end. Have a magnificent year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

