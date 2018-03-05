HOT 93.7 is kicking off to summer at Xfinity Theatre with HOT JAM starring MIGOS and RUSS with special guests Lil Xan and Bazzi!

HOT JAM is going down at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Friday May 18th at 8pm, starring MIGOS and RUSS, with special guests LIL XAN and BAZZI.

Tickets go on sale Friday March 9th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com… but keep it locked to HOT 93.7 all this week to find out how you can be FIRST to get your tickets!

It’s HOT JAM starring MIGOS and RUSS, with special guests LIL XAN and BAZZI live Friday May 18th at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford. Brought to you by Connecticut’s official concert connection, HOT 93.7.

—

KICK OFF TO SUMMER AT XFINITY THEATRE

HOT 93.7’s HOT JAM

MIGOS

and

RUSS

With special guests Lil Xan and Bazzi

Friday, May 18th 8pm

XFINITY THEATRE

61 Savitt Way | Hartford, CT

Tickets on sale Friday March 9th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / dates and times subject to change