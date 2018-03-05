HOT JAM Starring MIGOS and RUSSHOT 93.7 is kicking off to summer at Xfinity Theatre with HOT JAM starring MIGOS and RUSS with special guests Lil Xan and Bazzi!

Get Familiar With Hot Jam 2018 Artists

The Cash CodeGet all the details on how you can enter for the chance to win $1,000 cash every weekday, TWELVE times a day!

WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: HOT JAM 2018HOT 93.7 has YOUR chance to win tickets to HOT JAM 2018 starring MIGOS and RUSS all this week... BEFORE they go on sale!

Jaden Smith Announces 'Vision' Tour!Just yesterday Jaden went to his Twitter and Istagram story to announce his tour!

Cardi B Struts Her Stuff to Carly Simon's 'You're So Vain': WatchIn the clip, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper poses, dances and lip syncs in front of a mirror to Simon's 1972 classic.

Chris Brown Terrorizes the Suburbs in New 'Tempo' Video"Tempo" is one of the many tracks Brown featured on his 2017 release, 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon.'

Migos Shut Down Charles Barkley in New 'SNL' PromoThe Atlanta rappers are not cool with the NBA star trying to be down with the squad.

Nancy B's Shoe-icideThese Christian Louboutin red bottoms are so fire !!!! I love these Suede, metallic leather and camo/leopard boots! But they will set you back $1700 !!

Are Drake & Future Working on a New Project?Future has teased a new track that sounds like a potential sequel to the 'What a Time to Be Alive' collaboration.