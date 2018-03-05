By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:bithday horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“You’ll inspire others with the little things you do and how you do them. Be it in the gym, on the dance floor, or just watching professional sports, you project physical action and involvement that others will want to share. Take care that this doesn’t spill over into the love arena, unless that’s what you want. Be grounded, practical, and attentive to details like safety, diet, and responsible spending, especially in May and August. If you do, you’ll come out way ahead of where you came in. Have an exciting, accomplished, and dream-filled year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win $1,000 CASH, Twelve Times a Day!
Celebrate Black History Month

Listen Live