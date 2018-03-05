“You’ll inspire others with the little things you do and how you do them. Be it in the gym, on the dance floor, or just watching professional sports, you project physical action and involvement that others will want to share. Take care that this doesn’t spill over into the love arena, unless that’s what you want. Be grounded, practical, and attentive to details like safety, diet, and responsible spending, especially in May and August. If you do, you’ll come out way ahead of where you came in. Have an exciting, accomplished, and dream-filled year!”

