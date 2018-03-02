HOT 93.7 has YOUR tickets to The Championship Tour! Tune in all this weekend for your chance to win tickets.

The Championship Tour is hip-hop powerhouse Top Dawg Entertainment’s first ever full-label tour with Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and more… along with Ab-Soul, Sir and Lance Skiiiwalker slated to perform on the highly anticipated group tour. The tour makes a stop at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Thursday June 7, 2018.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone… beep it locked to Hot 93.7 all this weekend for your chance to win tickets!

When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show, only from Connecticut’s official concert connection… HOT 93.7.