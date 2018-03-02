Image courtesy Foxwoods Resort Casino

The “R&B Remix” concert featuring Ashanti, Brandy, Avant & Lil Mo is coming to the Grand Theater @ Foxwoods this March, and we want you to be in the building!

On Saturday, March 24th, the "R&B Remix" concert featuring Ashanti, Brandy, Avant & Lil Mo is going down at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Brandy is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress.she released her self-titled debut album, which was certified quadruple Platinum in the US, selling six million copies worldwide. She resumed a successful duet with R&B artist Monica, “The boy is Mine”, which became the best selling female duet of all time, and one of the longest running number one singles in history. Her second album, “Never Say Never”, sold 16 million copies worldwide, featured two number one singles, and earned her first Grammy Award.

Her work has earned her numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award, one American Music Award, and seven Billboard Music Awards.

Ashanti became the first female artist to occupy the top two positions on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously when “Always on Time” and “What’s Luv?” were at numbers one and two, respectively.Throughout her career, Ashanti has sold over 15 million records worldwide.

Avant is a multi platinum awarded American R&B singer and songwriter. He is best known for hits such as “Separated” (the remix featuring Kelly Roland); “My First Love”, one version of which features Keke Wyatt; and “Read Your Mind”

Lil’ Mo is an American R&B singer, actress, radio personality, songwriter, and record producer.

Lil’ Mo worked with former associate Ja Rule, with whom she penned chart-topping hits like the Grammy-nominated “Put It on Me” and “I Cry”.

Tickets are on sale now at Foxwoods.com, but keep it locked to Hot 93.7 all this weekend for your chance to win tickets!

When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show, only from Connecticut’s official concert connection… HOT 93.7.