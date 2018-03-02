These Christian Louboutin red bottoms are so fire !!!! I love these Suede, metallic leather and camo/leopard boots! But they will set you back $1700 !!

Here’s more info on these red bottoms !!! Christian Louboutin’s ‘Who Runs’ ankle boots reference trekking styles and vintage high-top sneakers. Paneled from a tactile combination of elaphe, suede and leopard-print calf hair, they have padded gold textured-leather cuffs and a rubber lug sole for superb grip. Combat the chunky silhouette with a handkerchief-hem dress.