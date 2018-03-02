Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Cardi B has popped up in an appropriately stylish new video for Vogue magazine highlighting the best looks of New York Fashion Week for fall 2018.

Related: Cardi B Slams Donald Trump’s Proposal to Arm Teachers

In the clip, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper poses, dances and lip syncs in front of a mirror to Carly Simon’s 1972 classic, “You’re So Vain.”

The video features a cavalcade of stars modeling the top looks from NYFW including Paris Jackson, Ashley Graham, Karen Elson and more.

Watch the video below.