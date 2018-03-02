“You have a lot more energy and fire than you realize. The year could start with a lot of social interaction that later others will see as you winning a lot of minor disagreements. By May you’ll be smoothly dealing with the most challenging people. Don’t hesitate to learn the methods of someone older, wiser, and on your side. Enjoy a stroke of monetary good luck in May. Be creative and playful in July. In September, let your partner or work associate be your mirror to the world, to everyone’s benefit. Have a social, successful year!”

