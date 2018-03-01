By Brittany Jay

Janelle Monae has one of the most unique musical sounds of today.  Heavily influenced by Prince (which is a genre in his own respect), and r&b funk and even rap, Janelle Monae has been able to capture the essence of the music she loves without watering it down and also stay true to herself.  Janelle Monae dropped two very different “Django Jane” and “Make Me Feel” recently and as soon as you hear the beat you can tell what style of music she’s paying tribute to.  Check out the videos below.  Which style do you like better?

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win $1,000 CASH, Twelve Times a Day!
Celebrate Black History Month

Listen Live