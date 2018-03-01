Janelle Monae has one of the most unique musical sounds of today. Heavily influenced by Prince (which is a genre in his own respect), and r&b funk and even rap, Janelle Monae has been able to capture the essence of the music she loves without watering it down and also stay true to herself. Janelle Monae dropped two very different “Django Jane” and “Make Me Feel” recently and as soon as you hear the beat you can tell what style of music she’s paying tribute to. Check out the videos below. Which style do you like better?