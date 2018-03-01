Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Future is back with a brand new song and a message.

The rapper’s new track is “I.C.W.N.T.,” which is an acronym for “I Can’t Wife No Thot.”

The !llmind-produced beat finds Future making it clear that he’s thoroughly enjoying the single life, and won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon. Although he’s pretty generous when it comes to giving gifts, so at least there’s that.

