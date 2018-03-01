Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There are Beyoncé collectibles for the hardcore fan. And then there is the stash of Betacam tape footage of a 10-year-old Beyoncé up for auction in England this month.

The collection of tapes capture a young Bey in 1992, with appearances from Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett (via The Root).

According to the Ted Owen & Co. auction listing, the tapes comprise footage from the pop star’s first pair of pro-shot music videos. Also included are “rehearsals, performances and outtakes that were shot before, during and after an onstage performance with her group Girl’s Tyme at the BMI New Music showcase at the DNA Lounge in San Francisco on Aug. 26, 1992.”

The videos contain footage of young Beyoncé recording at the Plant Recording Studios in Sausalito, Calif., as well as scenes shot at a shopping mall “acting for the camera beside her longtime friend and Destiny’s Child member/Grammy Award Winner LaTavia Roberson.”

The tapes also reveal how much a young Beyoncé looks like her daughter, Blue Ivy.

The listing says that the tapes have been locked in storage for the past 20 years, and has only been seen by “a select few people.”

Clearly, this is some rare and intimate footage of one of the world’s biggest stars. The price tag? The auction opens at 750,000 pounds, which amounts to just over $1 million U.S. The auction ends on March 13.

Ted Owen & Co. have been sitting on “The Beyoncé Tapes” for a while now, as evidenced by the sneak preview video released back in 2016 to drum up excitement for the 2018 auction. Watch it below.