How much star power can a single red carpet hold? At the Los Angeles premiere for A Wrinkle In Time on Monday (Feb. 27), celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Angela Bassett were joined by a woman who needs no introduction — Beyoncé. The Lemonade singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy Carter to the event.
While Bey wasn’t photographed on the press line, the singer shared photos from her grand entrance on Instagram. Dressed in a pastel and white floral dress, she looked the part of a global superstar as she posed and showed off her accessories.
Director Ava DuVernay brought the Madeleine L’Engle classic children’s book, A Wrinkle In Time, to life with a diverse cast and spellbinding visuals sure to hit big at the box office. Bey got her ticket. Will you?
