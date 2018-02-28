Photo Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017 NBA champs have officially decided what they are going to do as a team instead of visiting the White House. According to Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors made the collective decision to tour the National Museum of African-American History and Culture with local students in Washington, D.C.

According to the New York Post, Klay Thompson said “The White House is a great honor, but there are other circumstances that we felt not comfortable going…We’re not going to politicize anything. We’re just going to go hang out with some kids and take them to the African-American Museum and teach them things we learned along the way, life lessons and hopefully give them some great memories.”

I’m guessing there’s still a bit of bad blood between the Warriors and 45, which at this point I’m sure is both political and personal. Last year Trump said the Warriors were uninvited when they didn’t want to go.

“In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization.”