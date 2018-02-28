Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Cardi B has become America’s sweetheart this past year and she’s only getting hotter. She recently did a cover shoot and interview with the magazine where she addresses everything from family, social media’s impact on her feelings, formerly being a stripper and of course her and Offset’s relationship.

Check out her sit down with Naomi Smalls and behind the scenes footage of her cover photo shoot.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s**t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life … I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision … It’s not right, what he f***ing did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”