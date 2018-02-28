By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under:Caliente En La Manana, Romeo Santos, sesame street

This was a while Back, but the other day I was my Toddler Cousin Pash and she kept saying Elmo! I youtubed it and thank God I came across this!

newnez girl Caliente En La Mañana! Romeo Santos on Sesame Street?

Sesame Street is an American educational children’s television series that combines live action, sketch comedy, animation and puppetry. It is produced by Sesame Workshop (formerly known as the Children’s Television Workshop until June 2000) and was created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett. The program is known for its images communicated through the use of Jim Henson‘s Muppets, and includes short films, with humor and cultural references. The series premiered on November 10, 1969, to positive reviews, some controversy, and high viewership; it has aired on the U.S.’s national public television provider PBS since its debut, with its first run moving to premium channel HBO on January 16, 2016.

Romeo Santos

La imagen lo dice todo 🙏🇩🇴.

A post shared by Romeo Santos (@romeosantos) on

Don’t forget to Tune into at 6:45am For the Spanish Word of the Day!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win $1,000 CASH, Twelve Times a Day!
Celebrate Black History Month

Listen Live