Photo: Kevan Brooks/ AdMedia/ Sipa USA

By Scott T. Sterling

Bobby Brown has his own theory about wife Whitney Houston’s shocking death in 2011.

Related: Lorde Covers Whitney Houston in Celebration of Same-Sex Marriage in Australia



The “Don’t Be Cruel” singer opened up to Rolling Stone about Houston’s unexpected passing, revealing that he doesn’t believe it was drugs that killed her.

The surprising revelation came when Brown was asked how he thought Houston was most misunderstood.

“I don’t think she died from drugs,” Brown said. “No, not at all.”

Brown was vague when asked what he thought took the singer’s life: “She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um [pauses] she was a great woman.”

Brown went on to bicker with his wife/manager, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, over whether or not drugs were present in Houston’s body at the time of her death. He eventually conceded that drugs “played a part” in the singer’s passing.

When asked again what he thought killed Whitney Houston, Brown had a definitive answer: “Just being broken-hearted.”

Bobby Brown fans can look forward to a BET bio-pic on his life, something of a sequel to the network’s blockbuster mini-series, The New Edition Story. The Bobby Brown Story has just started production, and is expected to air this fall.

The singer is also working on a new solo album with Babyface and Teddy Riley to coincide with the BET movie, followed by a world tour.