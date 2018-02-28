“Everything can be in balance for you this year, with your feet solidly planted where you want to be. Be true to your deepest feelings, be patient and persistent with your partners or work associates, and you’ll have no trouble knowing what to do all year long. During the first month your heart and head may not agree, but this will clear up before summer. Some good luck might dramatically change things, perhaps in late April. Be cooperative and don’t give up on people, especially in October. They may share your dreams. Have a splendid year!”

