By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Everything can be in balance for you this year, with your feet solidly planted where you want to be. Be true to your deepest feelings, be patient and persistent with your partners or work associates, and you’ll have no trouble knowing what to do all year long. During the first month your heart and head may not agree, but this will clear up before summer. Some good luck might dramatically change things, perhaps in late April. Be cooperative and don’t give up on people, especially in October. They may share your dreams. Have a splendid year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win $1,000 CASH, Twelve Times a Day!
Celebrate Black History Month

Listen Live