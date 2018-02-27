Photo Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

6 Years ago today, Trayvon Martin was killed by George Zimmerman. This led the country into the current social climate of speaking out against racism (specifically the #Blacklivesmatter movement), police brutality, and even sexual harrassment. Well now Jay-Z has teamed up with Paramount Network to put together six-part non-scripted documentary series to discuss and reflect on the life and legacy of Trayvon Martin. It’s set to premiere in July 2018. Check out the brief trailer below and stay tuned for more info.