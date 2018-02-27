(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Michelle Obama announced her highly antipated autobiography Becoming. The book is officially dropping in November but it available for preorder now! Check out her post below.
Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story. Please visit the website in my bio for more information.
