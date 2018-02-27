Happy Dominican Independence Day!

The 27th of February 1844 is the date when Dominican’s obtained their Independence and were finally called the Dominican Republic. After many years of being a Spanish colony and then being occupied by our fellow Haitians, it was in 1844 when our Founding Father, Juan Pablo Duarte, created a secret society named “La Trinitaria” in which, along with other leaders Francisco del Rosario Sánchez and Matías Ramón Mella he fought against the Haitian repression to gain Independence.

The Dominican Republic, is a country which has, from the beginning fought for its freedom – having been colonized by Spain as well as been invaded by French and Haitian troops, so here we bring you the fascinating history of the Dominican Republic, Dominican Independence Day, as well as Dominican cultures and traditions celebrated on this very special day.

“La Trinitaria”

La Trinitaria was established on July 16, 1838 by Juan Pablo Duarte in the house of Juan Isidro Pérez de la Paz. Some of its first members included Juan Isidro Pérez, Pedro Alejandro Pina, Jacinto de la Concha, Félix María Ruiz, José María Serra, Benito González, Felipe Alfau, and Juan Nepomuceno Ravelo. The society also conceptualized and designed the flag of the Dominican Republic.

Duarte and his followers also founded the societies La Filantrópica and La Dramática, a more visible organization than La Trinitaria, which spread its separatist ideas by staging theatrical events. Unfortunately for the revolutionary movement and for Duarte, he was forced into exile in August 1843 as a result of his dissident activities.

La Trinitaria’s other members continued the fight in Duarte’s absence. One of them was Francisco del Rosario Sánchez, who corresponded with Duarte during the latter’s exile in Venezuela, and Matías Ramón Mella, who along with Duarte and Sanchez became known as the founding fathers of the Dominican Republic.

Flag of the Trinitaria from 1844 to 1849

On January 16, 1844 La Trinitaria’s manifesto in favor of independence was released, and the fight for independence began to gain the necessary momentum. On the heels of La Trinitaria’s work, and after many battles and much bloodshed, the Dominican Republic was born on February 27, 1844, claiming independence from Haiti with a declaration at the Puerta del Conde.

The involvement of La Trinitaria is also seen in the early formation of the new republic. Yet for the most part the society’s ideology, which was in sync with Duarte’s, was not implemented, as Pedro Santana forcibly took the reins of the newly formed nation and exiled Duarte.[1] As a result, Santana enacted re-colonization of the country by Spain, making it the only former colony of the Ame

