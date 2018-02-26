We’re used to seeing celebrity’s personal items on sale when they’re dead, but almost never when they’re alive. Moments in Time, the memorabilia site responsible for selling many of Tupac’s items, got their a hands on a journal that dates back to 2002. That’s vintage Aubrey right there! This notebook that was found at his grandfather’s furniture store back in Toronto is filled with lyrics, including his rendition of Biggie’s “Ten Crack Commandments,” which he titled “10 Mack Commandments,”. It’s all rumored to have personal notes, phone and credit card numbers, and multiple Aubrey Graham signatures.

This can be yours for a whopping $54,000. I guess like they say, give them roses while they’re alive right?