Listen for your chance to win $1000, TWELVE times a day, with The Cash Code on HOT 93.7! Get all the details on how you can enter for the chance to win $1,000 cash every weekday, TWELVE times a day!

The Cash Code, an Entercom multi-city contest, is giving you TWELVE chances a day each weekday to win $1,000!!!

Listen for the “Cash Code Word” each weekday during every hour from 6:05am to 5:05pm. When you hear the word, text it to 72881. Twelve times each weekday, you’ll have the chance to win $1,000 cash! The Nationwide Contest runs weekdays Monday through Friday so tune in at the times below for your chance to win!

CONTEST TIMES (MONDAY TO FRIDAY) TO LISTEN FOR THE CODE-WORD

February 26 – March 30 / Eastern Time Zone:

6:05am

7:05am

8:05am

9:05am

10:05am

11:05am

12:05pm

1:05pm

2:05pm

3:05pm

4:05pm

5:05pm

Msg & data rates may apply. Msg frequency may vary. Reply STOP to cxl. Terms & privacy policy: http://bit.ly/1gLcMwz. Click Here for Official Contest Rules