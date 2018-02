Last weekend while I was at Tyler The Creator Show in NYC between sets they played nothing but King Krule, and I could not stop smiling! I’m a big fan of his so it was great to see Tyler putting people onto him, and even better seeing people genuinely enjoying his music. The crowd was perfect for his vibe. I would highly recommend listening to his latest album, ‘The Ooze.’

King Krule's The OOZ is out today!!!! listen / buy: https://t.co/V2J1puweAw pic.twitter.com/cG6sb7BShZ — TRUE PANTHER SOUNDS (@truepanther) October 13, 2017