By Annie Reuter

Almost a week after Lil Yachty announced the release of his sophomore album, Lil Boat 2, the rapper shared two new tracks.

Over the weekend, he dropped “Most Wanted” and a minute-long snippet from a second track titled”Interested.”

“Most Wanted,” produced by EarlThePearll, features syncopated beats, galactic keyboards and lyrics about fame: “Hip hop’s most wanted/ I’m in a ghost, haunted/ Took a break, now I’m back ’cause that’s what they wanted.”

Yachty first teased the song on Twitter and let fans know the song won’t be on his upcoming album.

“Interested,” which will be included on Lil Boat 2, features creative beats and Auto-Tune vocals. Yachty shared the song snippet from the studio last night (Feb. 25), and the Instagram clip features him rapping and dancing along to the track.

Lil Boat 2 will be released on March 9.

