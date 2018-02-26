Photo: Jayne Kamin Oncea / USA Today

Kim Kardashian-West shared her first photo of little baby Chicago today (Feb 26) on Instagram.

The reality star and her daughter wore matching beige robes in the photo along with an adorable filter for added cuteness.

The third child for Kim and Kanye, Chicago was born on January 15 via a surrogate to the couple, joining sister North and brother Saint.

See the heartwarming photo of mother and daughter below.