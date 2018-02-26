Want to see an advance screening of GRINGO on Wednesday, March 7th at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

About GRINGO:

An exhilarating mix of dark comedy, white-knuckle action and dramatic intrigue, Gringo joyrides into Mexico, where mild-mannered businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) finds himself at the mercy of back-stabbing business colleagues back home, local drug lords and a morally conflicted black-ops mercenary. Crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal, Harold battles to survive his increasingly dangerous situation in ways that raise the question: Is he out of his depth — or two steps ahead?

This film is rated R for language throughout, violence, and sexual content.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)