#ctawards2018 | . @ctfashionmusicawards • •presents • •CT FASHION MUSIC AWARDS 2018 . *• • •~~ONE NIGHT IN VEGAS ~~ | •SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24th • NORWALK CONCERT HALL 125 East Ave Norwalk CT | ♠️FORMAL FASHION AWARDS ♠️ ~ . • •For more information please contact OR DM •@Lamontalexander_ or @mitchbeatz • • Email at CTawardspro@yahoo.com

A post shared by CTAWARDS (@ctfashionmusicawards) on Feb 21, 2018 at 5:39am PST