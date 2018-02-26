Filed Under:Ct Fashion Music Awards 2018, Fashion, Host, Music, Norwalk, Red Carpet, Stevey Newnez

Hot Morning Crew’s Stevey Newnez was your 2018 Ct Fashion Music Awards Show Host. The Award Show is so Empowering! A night where Connecticut Fashion meets Music! It is a great opportunity for Connecticut to showcase the Great Talent that live here! It all went down in Norwalk, Ct Saturday Feb. 24th at Norwalk Concert Hall! The Producers Lamont Alexander and Mitch come together and put on a Phenomenal Event for the State of Connecticut! It was a Sold Out Event! What a Grand Night in the Tri-State Area!

Red Carpet!

Stevey Had Fun with the Outfit Changes!

When she shows up, she shows up… UHKAY 💣🚬 #2018BlackPanther ✊🏾

A post shared by ECKÁ GEE (@eckagee) on

•The time is now• #lamontalexander #lamonts38th #comingsoon

A post shared by Lamont Alexander (@lamontalexander_) on

Looking Through Stevey Shades

For More Footage of The Grand Show Click Here

Stevey Set The Bar High for the Host! Next Host definetly needs to bring the FASHION!

Connecticut Thanks for Making Stevey Newnez Personality of the Year!

 

 

 

 

