“Your dreams might be tested, and a choice few will pass with flying colors. Welcome the challenges that sort out flights of fancy from the inspired insights that make a real difference in life. You may conduct the most severe test of all in September, and afterward you’ll know much better what to do and where your life should be going. Enjoy your friends and co-workers and be ready in December for a beneficial bolt out of the blue. Bring your daily life and dreams into focus and see fantastic progress in the years to come!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx