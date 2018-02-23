Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Post Malone has not yet revealed a release date for his anticipated sophomore album Beerbongs and Bentleys, but he just unveiled the new track “Psycho,” which features Ty Dolla $ign.

Post sings and raps on the song, which glides over a dreamy, ambient trap soundscape. Lyrically, the rapper explores the excesses of fame and his low-key trust issues.

“Yeah, my AP goin’ psycho, lil’ mama bad like Michael/ Can’t really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you,” he raps. “My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload /Come with the Tony Romo for clowns and all the bozos.”

Ty drives the message home on his verse, which references Rodeo Drive, Valentino and Saint-Laurent: “Take you where I’m from, take you to the slums/ This ain’t happen overnight/ No, these diamonds real bright.”

Listen to Post Malone’s lyrically explicit “Psycho” featuring Ty Dolla $ign at Radio.com.