Ok WOW… I love, love these Jimmy Choo boots.. seriously. I guess Lady Di was the inspiration.. Be ready to spend $1800, if you can even find em..just saying 🙂

These boots are made in Italy here’s more info on them :

Virgil Abloh has teamed with Sandra Choi to create one of the dopest collaborations to date: #OFFWHITEJIMMYCHOO, inspired by Princess Diana. Modeled during his label’s Spring ’18 show in Paris, these ‘Elisabeth’ knee boots are made from blush satin and covered with ruched black tulle. #jimmychoo #offwhitejimmychoo @jimmychoo