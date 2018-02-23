By Nancy Barrow

Ok  WOW… I love, love these Jimmy Choo boots.. seriously. I guess Lady Di was the inspiration.. Be ready to spend $1800, if you can even find em..just saying 🙂

 

jimmy choo Nancy Bs Shoe icide .jimmy choo1 Nancy Bs Shoe icide .jimmy choo3 Nancy Bs Shoe icide .jimmy choo4 Nancy Bs Shoe icide .jimmy choo2 Nancy Bs Shoe icide .

These boots are made in Italy  here’s more info on them :

Virgil Abloh has teamed with Sandra Choi to create one of the dopest collaborations to date: #OFFWHITEJIMMYCHOO, inspired by Princess Diana. Modeled during his label’s Spring ’18 show in Paris, these ‘Elisabeth’ knee boots are made from blush satin and covered with ruched black tulle. #jimmychoo #offwhitejimmychoo @jimmychoo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live