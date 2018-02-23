Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Logic released the new track “44 More” at midnight (Feb. 23). It’s his first new music since he dropped his third studio album, Everybody, last May.

The song is the sequel to “44 Bars,” which appeared on his 2016 mixtape Bobby Tarantino.

Logic delivers the lyrically explicit track with rapid-fire rhythms, name dropping celebrities including NBA star Kevin Durant, Katy Perry and Harry Styles.

“Sold more albums my first week than Harry Styles and Katy Perry/ If that ain’t a sign of the times then I don’t know what is,” he raps.

