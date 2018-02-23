By Annie Reuter
You know you’ve made it when your name is the subject of a question on Jeopardy! However, for Kendrick Lamar, a reference to his career also stumped the contestants on the show.
During an episode of Jeopardy! on Thursday evening (February 22), a question was asked about the rapper in the category Recent R&B and Hip-Hop Hits.
The clue? “Hitmaking was in his ‘DNA.’ He had ‘LOYALTY.’ He was ‘HUMBLE.’ & in ‘LOVE.’ — ‘DAMN.’”
Despite “HUMBLE.” being a No. 1 single for Lamar and DAMN. topping the charts as well, no contestant hit the buzzer in time to reveal the correct answer to the question. Watch a portion of the episode below.
